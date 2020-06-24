UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.31% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,522,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,207,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,165,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,385,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,400.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 769,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 718,018 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,578,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,483,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the period.

IJT stock traded down $6.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.24. 47,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

