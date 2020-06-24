Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.50. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Uni Select from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Shares of UNS traded up C$0.25 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.43. 298,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.91 million and a P/E ratio of -12.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.45. Uni Select has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$13.37.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

