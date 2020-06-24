Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Decreased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,013. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

