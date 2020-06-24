Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 63.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 319,121 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $115,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $3,399,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

UNP traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.94. 105,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,093. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

