Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $116,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

