Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect Unique Fabricating to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.58 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501. Unique Fabricating has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

