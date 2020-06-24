United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Increased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.19.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $109.69. 2,970,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

