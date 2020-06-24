United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.654 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

UUGRY stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

