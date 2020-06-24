UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Reduced by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.60. 3,930,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.91 and a 200 day moving average of $281.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.