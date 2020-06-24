Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Gap Up to $25.97

Shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.25, but opened at $25.97. Urban One shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 54,483 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UONE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.51 million, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 3,938,161 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $2,993,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,943,221 shares of company stock worth $2,997,085. Company insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

