US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Gap Up to $20.70

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $20.70. US Foods shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 133,326 shares trading hands.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,156.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,086,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 59,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in US Foods by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 221.8% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in US Foods by 13,985.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 742,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 15.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,266,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

