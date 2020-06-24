Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Lessened by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 575,610 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.23% of Valero Energy worth $42,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.