VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised VALLOUREC SA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. VALLOUREC SA/S has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

