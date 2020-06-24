Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,909 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,577,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after buying an additional 148,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.33. 65,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,843. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.