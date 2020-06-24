Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 141,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

KLIC stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,484. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

