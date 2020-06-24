Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,813 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

VIG stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.70. 98,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,045. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

