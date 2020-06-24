Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,827,000 after buying an additional 1,151,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,134,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,862,000 after acquiring an additional 135,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter.

VSS traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.08. 3,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

