Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,702 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $104,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.51. 1,247,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,946,051. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18.

