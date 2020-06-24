Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,559 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 981,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,664,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

