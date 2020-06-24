Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.60. 1,663,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,411. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.