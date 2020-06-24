Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,834. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $93.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.