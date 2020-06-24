Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Increased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 9.0% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $82,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

Shares of VV traded down $3.95 on Wednesday, hitting $141.25. 13,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.11. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

