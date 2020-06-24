Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 117,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,374,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.01. 12,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,617. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

