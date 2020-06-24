Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $5.14 on Wednesday, hitting $142.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,537. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average of $145.77.

