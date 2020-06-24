Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after buying an additional 6,563,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $189,920,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 115,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,272. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

