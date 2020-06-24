Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.70) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:VEL traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 15.25 ($0.19). The stock had a trading volume of 114,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,254. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Velocity Composites has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.96 ($0.57).
Velocity Composites Company Profile
Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.