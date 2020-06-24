Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.70) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:VEL traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 15.25 ($0.19). The stock had a trading volume of 114,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,254. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Velocity Composites has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.96 ($0.57).

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

