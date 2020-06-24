Veritaseum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $803.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $803.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $4.82 or 0.00050013 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.01874733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00170698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00050083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00113235 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, LATOKEN and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

