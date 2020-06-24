Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $728,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $109,968,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.94. 19,753,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,928,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $232.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.