Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,900 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $233,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total transaction of $26,751,063.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares in the company, valued at $18,435,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.31.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $5.53 on Wednesday, hitting $290.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,207. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $299.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.