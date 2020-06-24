Vertical Research Begins Coverage on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 639,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,757,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PG&E has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PG&E by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 524,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

