Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $17.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,446.58. The stock had a trading volume of 975,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,640. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,408.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,351.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

