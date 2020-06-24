Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 147.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,633 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 17,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,438 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 237,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 149,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

XOM stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 755,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,752,382. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.