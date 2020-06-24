Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 202.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Realty Income by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

O traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

