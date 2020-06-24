Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.99. 106,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

