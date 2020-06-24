Victrex’s (VTXPF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VTXPF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF remained flat at $$24.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.