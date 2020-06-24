Vid Trading Up 330.9% This Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Vid token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $736,119.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vid has traded up 330.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.01877430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00170938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00113009 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,592,381 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

