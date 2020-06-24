Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Down 4.5%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $15.71, 206,261 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,866,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

SPCE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 12,330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $185,566,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and have sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $3,743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 92.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 54,279 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $246,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

