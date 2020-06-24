Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Visa worth $320,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $6.67 on Wednesday, hitting $191.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.46 and its 200-day moving average is $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

