Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,710,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,663,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

