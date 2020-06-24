Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,305,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 43,403 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,982,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.97. 9,710,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,663,937. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.61. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.