Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.38. 262,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,368,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $343.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

