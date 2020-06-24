Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lessened by Silversage Advisors

Silversage Advisors lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.2% of Silversage Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silversage Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,490,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $347.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.37. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

