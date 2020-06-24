Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.45.

Walmart stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $121.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,112,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $347.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.37. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $186,636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $66,166,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

