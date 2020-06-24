Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,929,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 54,346 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.66% of Walt Disney worth $1,152,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

DIS stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $116.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,628,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,191,686. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day moving average is $123.26. The company has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

