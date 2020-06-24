Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.3% in the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.8% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,262.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 111,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 103,346 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,191,686. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day moving average is $123.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

