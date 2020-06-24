Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.60 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $27.60 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00004113 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Cobinhood, COSS and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.08 or 0.02533784 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00066632 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,652,267 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, Allbit, Huobi, OKEx, Cobinhood, Binance, COSS, DragonEX, Bithumb, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.