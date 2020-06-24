Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,386,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,544 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.91% of Waste Connections worth $186,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Waste Connections by 8.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,339,000 after acquiring an additional 427,917 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $897,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 489,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,360. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

