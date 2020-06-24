WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $68.57 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, C2CX, Upbit and Bibox. WAX has a total market cap of $68.57 million and $1.99 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.01876858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00112970 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,671,043,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,175,540 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit, C2CX, Huobi, Tidex, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, IDEX, Bibox and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

