Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Wealth Minerals Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.