Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.44.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

